Robert Lewandowski As Dangerous As Cristiano Ronaldo – Juup Heynckes — Nigeria Today

Robert Lewandowski As Dangerous As Cristiano Ronaldo – Juup Heynckes

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has responded to claims that they may struggle to cope with Cristiano Ronaldo by reminding Real Madrid of Robert Lewandowski’s goalscoring ability.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a competition-high 15 goals in the Champions League this season and has 41 in all competitions, compared to 39 for Lewandowski in six games fewer.

No player boasts better form than the Portuguese since the turn of the year, however, and Heynckes admits that Bayern must be alert to stop the threat the prolific forward poses in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown.

“I respect Ronaldo immensely — he has had a superb career,” Heynckes told his prematch news conference.

“But you need to play well as a team to win the Champions League, and in Robert Lewandowski we also have a striker who has already scored 39 goals this season.

“He is a very positive player, always ready to produce top performances. One could also ask how to shut out Lewandowski.”

Asked whether he would swap the Poland captain, linked with Madrid in the past, for Ronaldo, the coach said: “Bayern is very happy with Lewandowski, so it’s not a question for consideration.”

