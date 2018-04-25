Robot helper: Pepper's latest gig is at the Smithsonian - Digital Trends — Nigeria Today

Robot helper: Pepper’s latest gig is at the Smithsonian – Digital Trends
|
Digital Trends
|
Robot helper: Pepper's latest gig is at the Smithsonian
Digital Trends
Pepper the robot certainly gets around. Besides welcoming folks at departments stores and airports, the friendly android is also helping out at Pizza Hut and even working as a Buddhist priest. It recently put in a spell at a grocery store in Scotland …
Humanoid 'Pepper' robots helping answer questions, interacting with visitors at Smithsonian museums
Robots may greet you during your next Smithsonian visit
Pepper the Robot is working at the Smithsonian for free
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!