 Robot helper: Pepper’s latest gig is at the Smithsonian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Robot helper: Pepper’s latest gig is at the Smithsonian

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Pepper’s latest gig is at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. It’s hiring 25 of the diminutive droids to assist at several of its locations in the capital, with visitors encouraged to interact with the friendly robot.

The post Robot helper: Pepper’s latest gig is at the Smithsonian appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.