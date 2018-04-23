Rochas’ Son-in-Law wants Imo State to Honour #BBNaija’s Miracle and Nina — Nigeria Today

Rochas’ Son-in-Law wants Imo State to Honour #BBNaija’s Miracle and Nina

Rochas Okorocha‘s son-in-law, Chief of Staff, and choice as next governor of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu wants the state to honour Big Brother Naija‘s Miracle and Nina.

While Nigerians are still excited about Miracle’s win, and Nina choosing to stay with him after the show, Nwosu said a special gift awaits them for making Imo State proud.

While Nina is from Imo State, Miracle is from Enugu State.

Nwosu wrote on his Twitter:

My special gift awaits Miracle and Nina. 1. For making our great state Imo proud, 2.for promoting the free education of the rescue mission government while in # BBnaija house. # Bbnaijafinale I’ll also discuss with Governor Rochas Okorocha @ GovernorRochas to see that @ OfficialNinaIvy and @ Miracle860 gets honoured by the Imo State Government. They have represented well on the @ Bbnaija platform. # BBNaija # BBNaijaFinale # UcheNwosu

