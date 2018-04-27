Rocket Launcher Found in Kebbi — Nigeria Today

Rocket Launcher Found in Kebbi

Kebbi State police unearthed a rocket launcher in the possession of operatives at Kaboro, a border community between the state and Zamfara State. The police were conducting a search of the area for criminal’s when they stumbled upon the find. Ibrahim Kabiru, the state Commissioner of Police, on Thursday stated that his command also recovered […]

