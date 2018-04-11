Rohr Assures Super Eagles Won't Be Goal-Shy In Russia - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Rohr Assures Super Eagles Won’t Be Goal-Shy In Russia – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Rohr Assures Super Eagles Won't Be Goal-Shy In Russia
Complete Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is confident that his team's attack which misfired in recent games will come good at the World Cup in Russia and score many goals, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Got something to say? The let your voice be heard …
Lille coach Christophe Galtier gives Gernot Rohr's reasons for not playing Vincent Enyeama
Rohr knows my potential- Ideye
Another Blow For Enyeama's World Cup Hope
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!