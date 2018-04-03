 Rohr combs Europe for strikers - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rohr combs Europe for strikers – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Rohr combs Europe for strikers
The Nation Newspaper
Apparently not satisfied with the performance of his players against Serbia last Tuesday, the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has vowed to get prolific strikers that would deliver at this year's World Cup. The Eagles, after labouring

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.