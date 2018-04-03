Rohr combs Europe for strikers — Nigeria Today

Rohr combs Europe for strikers

Apparently not satisfied with the performance of his players against Serbia last Tuesday, the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has vowed to get prolific strikers that would deliver at this year’s World Cup.

The Eagles, after labouring to beat Poland 1-0 on March 23rd, 2018, the team played below expectation in the next match against Serbia at the Barnet Stadium in England four days later. Rohr has since spread his dragnet to search for potent strikers and unique players that could transform his team to a world beater.

In a chat with NationSport when asked if he was looking for prolific strikers that can score goals more easily for the Eagles, Rohr disclosed that he has put the machinery in motion to upgrade all the departments of his team in readiness for the 2018 World Cup

“We are still ready to take someone really stronger than those players we have. Each weekend we are monitoring a lot of players with our scouting team”, the Franco- German football tactician replied.

