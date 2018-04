Rohr searches Europe for strikers — Nigeria Today

Rohr searches Europe for strikers

Apparently not satisfied with the performance of his players against Serbia last Tuesday, the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has vowed to get prolific strikers that would deliver at this year’s World Cup. The Eagles, after labouring to beat Poland 1-0 on March 23rd, 2018, the team played below expectation in the […]

The post Rohr searches Europe for strikers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest