Roma Strongly Condemn Fan Behaviour That Left Liverpool Fan Fighting For His Life — Nigeria Today

Roma Strongly Condemn Fan Behaviour That Left Liverpool Fan Fighting For His Life

Roma have released a statement to ‘strongly condemn’ an attack on a Liverpool supporter ahead of the Champions League fixture between the two clubs on Tuesday night.

Less than an hour before kickoff at Anfield, a group of Roma fans launched an unprovoked attack on Liverpool supporters who were situated outside of The Albert pub, which is in close proximity to their Merseyside ground.

Video footage and images have since emerged on social media, and Merseyside Police has said that a 53-year-old has been left in a critical condition after a blow of the head.

Roma have now moved to acknowledge the incident, saying that the attack – by a “small minority” of fans – had brought “shame” on the club.

A statement read: “AS Roma condemns in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent behavior of a small minority of travelling fans who brought shame on the club and the vast majority of Roma’s well-behaved supporters at Anfield after getting involved in clashes with Liverpool supporters before last night’s fixture.

“There is no place for this type of vile behavior in football and the club is now cooperating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities.

“The club’s thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time.”

A Uefa spokesman added: “The perpetrators of this ignominious attack have no place in and around football and we trust they will be dealt with utmost severity by the authorities.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson posted a message on Instagram in which he wrote: “The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night.

“He came to watch a football match and support our team — the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

