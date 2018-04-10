Roma upset Barcelona, Liverpool demolish City — Nigeria Today

Roma upset Barcelona, Liverpool demolish City

Roma staged a stunning comeback from 1-4 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions quarter final pairing with Barcelona to beat the former champions and the Spanish leaders 3-0 and qualify for the semi-finals on goals aggregate.

Bosnia’s Edin Dzeko started Roma revival in the 6th minute and in the second half, De Rossi scored via a penalty and Manolas completed the coup de grace with a stunning header in the 82nd minute.

The unexpected turnaround turned the fans at Stadio Olimpico into wild jubilation.

Liverpool at Etihad Stadium completed their demolition of Manchester City, cruising to the semi-finals on 5-1 goal aggregate, after surviving a nightmarish first half, in which City scored their only goal in two minutes.

The victory marked the first time since 2008 that Liverpool would qualify for the semi-final of the competition.

