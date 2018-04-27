 Roman Catholic Bishops Ask Buhari To Resign, Ask Nigerians To Defend Themselves — Nigeria Today
Roman Catholic Bishops Ask Buhari To Resign, Ask Nigerians To Defend Themselves

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News, Politics

Following the incessant killing by Fulani Herdsmen in Benue State, Taraba, Adamawa, Kogi etc and the recent mayhem in Benue were herdsmen killed 17 Catholic worshipers, including two priest and a catechist, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria have called on the youths to defend themselves and also called for the immediate impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After the confirmation of the killing of two priests, Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha by Catholic Diocese of Makurdi as well as the catechist and 17 other members of the church, in an early hour attack on St Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpor, Mbalom in Gwer West Local Government Council of Benue, all hell has broken lose.

Benue residence are now killing any Hausa Fulani they see on the road. The state has gradually plunged into chaos. See the memo released by the christian organization below….

