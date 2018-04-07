Crouch jokingly offers overhead-kick assistance to Ronaldo - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Crouch jokingly offers overhead-kick assistance to Ronaldo – Goal.com
Goal.com
Crouch jokingly offers overhead-kick assistance to Ronaldo
Peter Crouch has jokingly offered assistance to Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to improve his overhead-kick goal technique. The Portuguese netted a stunning bicycle kick in his latest outing against Juventus , as he helped to secure a …
