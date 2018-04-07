 Crouch jokingly offers overhead-kick assistance to Ronaldo - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Crouch jokingly offers overhead-kick assistance to Ronaldo – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Crouch jokingly offers overhead-kick assistance to Ronaldo
Goal.com
Peter Crouch has jokingly offered assistance to Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to improve his overhead-kick goal technique. The Portuguese netted a stunning bicycle kick in his latest outing against Juventus , as he helped to secure a
Pele believes Neymar is more similar to Lionel Messi than Cristiano RonaldoESPN.co.uk
Ronaldinho picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – and says he'd love to play with one of themMirror.co.uk
Pele says Neymar like Lionel Messi not Cristiano RonaldoSkySports
Soccer Laduma –Express.co.uk –Firstpost –beIN SPORTS MENA Breaking News
all 26 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.