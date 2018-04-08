Ronaldo scores as Atletico hold Real - SuperSport (blog) — Nigeria Today

Ronaldo scores as Atletico hold Real – SuperSport (blog)
Ronaldo scores as Atletico hold Real
Cristiano Ronaldo's 24th goal in 15 games for Real Madrid this year was not enough to earn his side a derby victory on Sunday as an Antoine Griezmann equaliser secured Atletico a 1-1 draw. Ronaldo followed up last week's brilliant bicycle kick against …
