Rotherham abuse whistleblower takes lessons to Nigeria - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Rotherham abuse whistleblower takes lessons to Nigeria – BBC News

Rotherham abuse whistleblower takes lessons to Nigeria

BBC News

Rotherham child abuse whistleblower Jayne Senior is to lead a delegation to Nigeria offering advice on how to tackle child sexual exploitation (CSE). She will travel to the capital Abuja with academics and professionals from the US and UK. A report by …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

