Roy Hodgson confident Crystal Palace are 'on the cusp' of Premier League safety - Evening Standard — Nigeria Today

Roy Hodgson believes Crystal Palace's 5-0 victory over Leicester has moved them to the "cusp" of preserving their Premier League status. Goals from Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke lifted …
