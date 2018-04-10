Rudeboy Bashed For Attacking ‘Innocent’ Fan — Nigeria Today

Rudeboy Bashed For Attacking ‘Innocent’ Fan

One of the Okoye brothers, Rudeboy has been subjected to intense criticism on social media, for his “rude” reaction to a comment made by a fan who complained about his latest single titled “Is Allowed“, on which he featured Reminisce.

A certain @kaywy70 took to social media to express his disappointment at the recently released ‘Is Allowed” and the decision by Rudeboy to feature Reminisce instead of artistes like Wizkid and Davido. In his comment, he was sincere about not listening to the song yet but he expressed his concern that the song would have been made in a rush.

In reaction to the comment made by @kaywy70, Rudeboy subtly mocked him, saying he would not resort to insults but implied that @kaywy70 made the comment because he is in need of money. The fan responded with a lengthy post that suggests he does not need Rudeboy’s money and that he only needed to communicate his disappointment at seeing one of his fave artistes, start to compromise on standard.

