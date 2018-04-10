Rudeboy Features Reminisce On 'Is Allowed' — Nigeria Today

Rudeboy Features Reminisce On ‘Is Allowed’
Rudeboy is out with another track titled Is Allowed. He teams up with Alaga Ibile Reminisce on this track and we predict it to be a hit.
Enjoy!
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!