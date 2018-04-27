 Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Resumption Date Announced After 3 Month — Nigeria Today
Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Resumption Date Announced After 3 Month

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Resumption Date Announced After 3 Months. The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic wishes to inform all her students and the University community that after the 3 months strike embarked by the University as result of students violence, the management has announced resumption. All returning Students should also note that they are to make a …

