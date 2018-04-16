Ruling APC announces new website, social media accounts — Nigeria Today

Ruling APC announces new website, social media accounts

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has announced its newly-designed website and other official social media accounts.

This information was made known in a statement released on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The party which acknowledged it had no official social media presence, also distanced itself from a Twitter handle, @APCNigeri that has been trending with tweets allegedly from the Presidency.

This same account on Saturday made several controversial tweets with many believing the account was hacked, in one of which a renowned critic of President Buhari and aid to former President Goodluck Jonathan, claimed the APC through the tweeter handle, tried to woo him.

However the account later tweeted that it was now being used for bitcoin advertisements.

“For the upteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress, APC. In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation,” Mr Abdullahi said.

; Twitter, ; Instagram; The new APC website and media accounts are: www.officialapcng.com ; Twitter, https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg ;Facebook, https://web.facebook.com/officialapcng/ ; Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/officialapcng/ ; and YouTube; Official APC Nigeria.

The APC posited that its new website will be regularly updated with news on party accomplishments and events.

“The newly-designed website features a streamlined and uncluttered design, offering user-friendly functionality and rich content.

“This website as well as the official social media accounts offers quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep party members, the media and indeed the general public abreast of party activities, the APC-led federal government and APC-governed states.”

The party further urged visitors to follow and explore the new website and sign up for APC’s mailing list and newsletter to receive direct emails on the contact us page.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News.

