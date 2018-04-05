Run-Up to GE14: What does the Cambridge Analytica exposé mean for GE14? - The Edge Markets MY — Nigeria Today

Run-Up to GE14: What does the Cambridge Analytica exposé mean for GE14? – The Edge Markets MY
|
The Edge Markets MY
|
Run-Up to GE14: What does the Cambridge Analytica exposé mean for GE14?
The Edge Markets MY
THE big question being asked in the US and globally today is whether Facebook should be blamed for a data breach that allowed Cambridge Analytica (CA) to harvest 50 million user profiles to help the Trump campaign. With the UK data analytics firm …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!