Russia 2018: Age will not affect Eagles Performance – NFF — Nigeria Today

Russia 2018: Age will not affect Eagles Performance – NFF

First Vice President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwumi has stated that Nigeria’s Super Eagles would excel in Russia despite being the youngest team going to the FIFA Mundial.

Akinwunmi argues that the team would have no problem facing the task of competing against the best at the world cup.

The Football administrator believes that having one of the lowest average age among the 32 participating nations is going to be a plus for the Nation in subsequent events.

Akinwumi said experience for the Super Eagles players will come with game time and that the aspiration to be the best will keep driving the team.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were ranked by FIFA as the youngest team to have qualified to the World Cup back in 2017.

Nigeria is in World Cup Group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and Newcomers, Iceland.

