 Russia 2018: Argentina can’t rely on Messi –Batistuta — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Gabriel Batistuta has warned that Argentina can’t rely on Lionel Messi at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia like they did so abundantly in its qualifiers. La Albiceleste managed merely seven points from a possible 24 without ‘The Atomic Flea’ in their preliminary campaign. With him they seized 21 points from a possible 30, culminating […]

