Russia 2018: Eagles mustn't rely solely on Mikel – Akinwunmi - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Russia 2018: Eagles mustn’t rely solely on Mikel – Akinwunmi – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Russia 2018: Eagles mustn't rely solely on Mikel – Akinwunmi
New Telegraph Newspaper
The Nigeria Football Federation 1st Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, has said the Super Eagles must not be over-reliant on their talismanic captain Mikel Obi even though he predicted the team will fly when the FIFA World Cup takes centre stage next June …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!