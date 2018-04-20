 Russia 2018: Employ defenders ' coach for Eagles, Sodje tells NFF - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Russia 2018: Employ defenders ‘ coach for Eagles, Sodje tells NFF – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Russia 2018: Employ defenders ' coach for Eagles, Sodje tells NFF
New Telegraph Newspaper
…says Troost-Ekong,Balogun need help. Ex-international Sam Sodje has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to engage a specialist to work with the Super Eagles defenders at the World Cup. The former West Brom defender insisted that just as the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.