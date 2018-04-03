Russia 2018: Last minute ticket sales for April 18 — Nigeria Today

Russia 2018: Last minute ticket sales for April 18

Last minute sales phase of the forthcoming World cup in Russia will begin on April 18, World soccer ruling body FIFA has announced. Tickets for the World cup billed for kick off June 14 have been done in phases. The second phase of the sales which opened on March 13 came to a close April 3rd with 1,698,049 tickets sold so far. The just ended phase coming just

72 days to kick off saw a total of 394,433 tickets allocated to fans across the world in real time at FIFA.com/tickets.

Most of the tickets during this sales period were allocated to Russian fans (216,134), followed by fans from USA (16,462), Argentina (15,006), Colombia (14,755), Mexico (14,372), Brazil (9,962), Peru (9,766), China (6,598), Germany (5,974), Australia (5,905) and India (4,509) – the top ten countries from abroad.

1,698,049 tickets have been allocated to fans worldwide since sales started in September 2017, with the overall international demand accounting for 53%.

“The last-minute sales phase will commence on 18 April at 12:00 Moscow time at FIFA.com/tickets. From then until the end of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, fans will have their last opportunity to purchase tickets online for FIFA’s flagship event on a first-come, first-served basis (subject to availability)”FIFA informed on Tuesday.

The soccer body however reminded fans of the need to apply for fan ID, adding that it will not assume any liability or responsibility concerning the application, issue and or use of FAN IDs.

“At the request of the Russian authorities, all fans attending matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup need to apply for a FAN ID – the official identity document issued to fans. Fans are encouraged to apply for this free document as soon as possible after they have received their ticket confirmation email, “It said.

The post Russia 2018: Last minute ticket sales for April 18 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

