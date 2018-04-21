Russia 2018: Pinnick promises $24 million bonus for Eagles — Nigeria Today

Russia 2018: Pinnick promises $24 million bonus for Eagles

The Nigerian national team stands a chance of pocketing 24 million dollars if they go to Russia and win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to the Nigerian Football Federation boss, Amaju Pinnick, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, the money was part of the agreement reached with the players to share 50-50.

According to africanfootball.com, Amaju also said that adequate preparation are in place for the grade A friendly matches with England and Czech Republic to ensure the team performs well at the World Cup.

The NFF boss further said that the glass house had already secured $2.8m to pay the players allowances and bonuses during the global showpiece. “I don’t put players under pressure. Pressure can be put on them unconsciously because we are creating enabling environment for them,” said Pinnick.

“If for example we don’t have money to prepare them, they can now relax but now, we have given them everything upfront and they should deliver.

“If today they get to the final, the World Cup money will be shared 50-50 between the team and the NFF.

“Winning the final is $48m, it means the team will get $24m and the football house will take the remaining $24m.”

Pinnick added that Nigeria are ready to do well in Russia and that he is in touch with Gernot Rohr’s technical team.

“After the England match, we will play Czech Republic and from there we move to Russia. As it is everything is going on very well,” he added.

“For the World Cup, I don’t think we have any problem, I am in touch with the technical committee. It is the desire of every Nigerian to see the Super Eagles do well at the World Cup.”

