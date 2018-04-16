 Russia 2018: Primate Ayodele predicts what will happen to Super Eagles at World Cup — Nigeria Today
Russia 2018: Primate Ayodele predicts what will happen to Super Eagles at World Cup

Primate Babatunde Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has predicted that Super Eagles of Nigeria won’t win the forthcoming World Cup in Russia. Addressing journalists in Lagos, Ayodele said Nigeria “is not ripe to win.” The clergy man said, “Nigeria cannot lift the World Cup in the forthcoming championship. […]

