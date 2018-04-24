Russia and China Militaries Reach 'New Heights' Together, Agree to Challenge US in Middle East - Newsweek — Nigeria Today

Russia and China Militaries Reach ‘New Heights’ Together, Agree to Challenge US in Middle East – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Russia and China Militaries Reach 'New Heights' Together, Agree to Challenge US in Middle East
Newsweek
Russia and China have pledged to strengthen their bilateral military and political ties as part of a strategic cooperation that challenges U.S. interests, especially to Washington's stance on Middle East allies Syria and Iran. Russian Defense Minister …
Everyone's Talking About Russia's S-300. Why Now, and Why Should Israel Be Worried?
Liberman heads to US for talks on 'Iran's expansion throughout Mideast'
Pompeo's strategy for Syria must address these critical questions
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!