Russia bans Popular messenger app Telegram, Kremlin must use new service — Nigeria Today

Russia bans Popular messenger app Telegram, Kremlin must use new service
On Friday, a Russian court banned the popular messenger service Telegram, a decision that comes a week after Russian communication watchdog Roskomnadzor filed a lawsuit to limit users’ access to the app.
The post Russia bans Popular messenger app Telegram, Kremlin must use new service appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!