Russia pushes back on multiple fronts as conflict with West escalates - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Russia pushes back on multiple fronts as conflict with West escalates – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Russia pushes back on multiple fronts as conflict with West escalates
Washington Post
MOSCOW — Russia banned a popular messaging app, threatened to pirate U.S. goods, and claimed Great Britain had orchestrated a staged chemical attack in Syria — all on the same day. Friday's rapid-fire series of events underscored the intensity with …
US Holds Syria, Russia Accountable for Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma
The Latest: US envoy says Trump won't be rushed on Syria
Boeing studying impact of 'anti-American' legislation in Russia
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!