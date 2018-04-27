Russia to end ban on Turkish tomato imports on May 1 - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Russia to end ban on Turkish tomato imports on May 1 – P.M. News
Russia to end ban on Turkish tomato imports on May 1
Russia on Friday announced it would end its ban on imports of tomatoes from Turkey on May 1, provided that each import's area of origin is devoid of a specific moth. “Imports will be allowed from areas of production that are free of tomato moths” of …
Russia to remove restrictions on Turkish tomatoes from May 1
