Russian FM: Ex-spy's poisoning is a distraction from Brexit - Seattle Times — Nigeria Today

Russian FM: Ex-spy’s poisoning is a distraction from Brexit – Seattle Times



Seattle Times Russian FM: Ex-spy's poisoning is a distraction from Brexit

Seattle Times

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media during a joint news conference after the talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 2, 2018. Lavrov told reporters on Monday that Moscow is …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

