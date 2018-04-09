 Russian inflation inches up to 2.4% in March - bne IntelliNews — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Russian inflation inches up to 2.4% in March – bne IntelliNews

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


bne IntelliNews

Russian inflation inches up to 2.4% in March
bne IntelliNews
Consumer prices in Russia rose by 0.3% month-on-month in Russia in March 2018, in line with previously observed weekly inflation dynamics and bringing the annual inflation rate to 2.4% versus 2.2% seen in February. "A breakdown shows that acceleration
Experts Predict Further Drop In InflationEconomic Confidential (press release)
Inflation rate will decline further to 13.8 per cent – FDCBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
Oman inflation inches up in MarchMuscat Daily
Markets Insider –EconoTimes
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.