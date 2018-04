Russian Military Practicing Combat Skills In Sea Of Japan - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Russian Military Practicing Combat Skills In Sea Of Japan – Independent Newspapers Limited



Independent Newspapers Limited Russian Military Practicing Combat Skills In Sea Of Japan

Independent Newspapers Limited

Ships from Russia's Pacific fleet have been holding live-fire drills in the Sea of Japan, according to video released by the Russian Defense Ministry. Anti submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov along with the guided missile cruiser …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest