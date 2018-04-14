 Russian officials warn of 'consequences' after US-led airstrikes on Syria - Fox News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Russian officials warn of ‘consequences’ after US-led airstrikes on Syria – Fox News

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Fox News

Russian officials warn of 'consequences' after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Fox News
Russian officials on Friday warned of “consequences” after President Trump announced his approval of U.S.-led military strikes in Syria against the Russian-backed regime of Bashar al-Assad. Immediately following Trump's address to the nation, loud
Russia warns of 'consequences' over air strikesFinancial Times
US Upholds Its Red Line in Syria, While Steering Clear of Russia'sWall Street Journal
Russian lawmaker: US strikes on Syria violate international lawYahoo News
Al-Arabiya –Haaretz –Washington Post –Khaleej Times
all 1,265 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.