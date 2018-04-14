 Russian World Cup stadium finally gets its grass — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Russian World Cup stadium finally gets its grass

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Russia’s perpetually late World Cup stadium in Samara had some good news to report exactly two months before kickoff: it is finally getting its grass. Twelve gleaming white lorries filled with rolls of the precious pitch arrived Saturday in the Volga River city from Germany. Photographs proudly tweeted by the regional administration also showed nine […]

The post Russian World Cup stadium finally gets its grass appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.