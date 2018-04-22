Russians prepare for World War Three — Nigeria Today

Russians prepare for World War Three

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Russian state TV station has told people what food they should take into bomb shelters as fears grow about the start of World War Three.

Kremlin-owned Rossiya-24 said that there were lots of scare stories around, but then went on to tell people to pack iodine to protect themselves from radiation.

The warnings come as the crisis over the situation in Syria continues to deepen. Presenters told people they should avoid pasta and leave chocolate and sweets above ground.

The bomb shell advice included stated: “The food supply for doomsday includes many items but the main idea behind packing an emergency stock is less sweets, more water.”

“Sweets cause thirst and water will become the most precious source for residents of bomb shelters,” they said. Viewers were told to pack rice – ‘it can be stored for up to eight years, oatmeal for three to seven years’, tinned meat, canned fish, powdered milk, sugar, and salt.

Russian tradition suggests we should buy pasta in times of cataclysms. Experts ‘say that it is also necessary to take supplies of medicines with iodine that help body deal with radiation’.

