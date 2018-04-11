Russia's military presence in Syria - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Russia’s military presence in Syria – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Russia's military presence in Syria
Pulse Nigeria
As the threat of Western military action against the Syrian regime looms, Russia has already deployed thousands of troops in the war-torn country to back President Bashar al-Assad. Published: 2 minutes ago , Refreshed: 4 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency …
Trump's Russia tweets show how misinformation can lead to global crisis
Trump Still Doesn't Take Russia Seriously
Tensions Are Flaring between Washington and Moscow
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!