Ruti Olajugbagbe: 18-Year-Old Nigerian Emerges Winner Of ‘The Voice UK’ 2018 — Nigeria Today

Ruti Olajugbagbe: 18-Year-Old Nigerian Emerges Winner Of ‘The Voice UK’ 2018

An 18-year-old Nigerian, Ruti Olajugbagbe, has emerged the winner of the 2018 edition of The Voice UK, after beating runner-up Donel Mangena on Saturday night.

Ruti – who is a student and part-time carer – was the second favourite behind Mangena going into the final, with bookies offering odds of 17/10 on her winning, before she fought off stiff competition from the other finalists to win the final.

She emerged champion after three incredible performances, with her final song, Dreams by The Cranberries, to be released as her debut single.

Ruti broke down in tears after host Emma Willis announced her as the winner, with her coach Sir Tom Jones gushing earlier in the show that is a ‘wonderful, magical, sincere’ singer.

Speaking after her victory Ruti said: “I wasn’t expecting this… I didn’t expect to get to the blind audition, I don’t know what to say!”

She won the £100,000 prize, as well as a deal with Republic Records.

Prior to participating in The Voice UK, Ruti had said: “I really love to sing and so would like to be in a profession that enables me to do this.”

She is a student and part-time carer from Southend-on-Sea, who lives with her mum, dad and little brother Femi and currently attends the Youth Creation Performing Arts School in Stanford-le-Hope.

Ruti performs covers of songs including Latch and Use Somebody on her YouTube channel and enjoys mixing songs together.

Ruti has said she is influenced by bands such as Bastille and Arctic Monkeys as well as singer Emeli Sande and in 2013 sang in the final of Thurrock’s young musician of the year.

The post Ruti Olajugbagbe: 18-Year-Old Nigerian Emerges Winner Of ‘The Voice UK’ 2018 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

