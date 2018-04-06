Ruto warns parents against paying school development fund - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Ruto warns parents against paying school development fund – The Star, Kenya
Ruto warns parents against paying school development fund
The Star, Kenya
Deputy President William Ruto on Friday asked schools' administration to stop forcing parents to contribute money for development. Ruto said schools should look for ways of raising such funds. He said the government rolled out the free education …
