 Ruto warns parents against paying school development fund - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ruto warns parents against paying school development fund – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Ruto warns parents against paying school development fund
The Star, Kenya
Deputy President William Ruto on Friday asked schools' administration to stop forcing parents to contribute money for development. Ruto said schools should look for ways of raising such funds. He said the government rolled out the free education

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.