 Rwandans shocked by discovery of genocide-era mass graves - New Jersey Herald — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rwandans shocked by discovery of genocide-era mass graves – New Jersey Herald

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


New Jersey Herald

Rwandans shocked by discovery of genocide-era mass graves
New Jersey Herald
France Mukantagazwa, who lost her father and other relatives in the genocide and believes their bodies may be in the newly found graves, sheds a tear as she speaks to media at the site of the recently-discovered mass grave in Gasabo district, near the
Kepler students honour Genocide victimsThe New Times
24 Years After Rwandan Genocide, More Than 2000 Bodies Have Been Discovered In Mass GravesEssence

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.