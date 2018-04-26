Rwandans Shocked by Discovery of Genocide-Era Mass Graves - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

Rwandans Shocked by Discovery of Genocide-Era Mass Graves – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
Rwandans Shocked by Discovery of Genocide-Era Mass Graves
U.S. News & World Report
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Mass graves that authorities say could contain more than 2,000 bodies have been discovered in Rwanda nearly a quarter-century after the country's genocide, and further graves are being sought nearby. The new discovery is being …
Mass graves from Rwanda's genocide unearthed more than 24 years later
Rwanda 'genocide-era' mass graves found
