S/court ruling: Obigwe expresses optimism in favour of Oye — Nigeria Today

S/court ruling: Obigwe expresses optimism in favour of Oye

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe has on Friday expressed optimism over the forthcoming APGA leadership ruling by the Supreme Court, noting that the apex court’s ruling will no doubt favour Chief Victor Oye.

In a statement he duly signed and sent to newsmen on Friday, the Forums Chairman said that he has confidence that the Supreme Court judges will do justice to the matter and allow what is right to prevail.

According to him, “the expected Supreme court judgement on the authentic leadership of APGA will frustrate Martin Agbaso and host of Governor Obiano’s political enemies and APGA enemies”, he said.

Obigwe dismissed the claim of tension in the party over the forthcoming judgement as claimed by one Social media critic, name (Withheld), who always is Governor Obiano’s worst attacker and chief blackmailer of APGA. He advised the general public to ignored the statement credited to the Critic.

Speaking further he said that APGA has made tremendous growth and success under the watch of Governor Obiano as APGA BOT Chairman and Victor Oye as APGA National Chairman.

“Martin Agbaso can never reap where he did not sow. The Supreme Court judges adjudicating over the case will not set a bad judicial precedent of allowing an impostor that was never a member of the Party as at the time he was laying claim to the Chairmanship of the Party to reap where he did not sow.

“Nigeria judiciary has been playing commendable roles that have helped our democracy to stabilise. They will continue to live up to the expectations of Nigerians”, he finally said.

