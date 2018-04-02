S/Leone Presidency: APC, SLPP claim victory as voters await election results - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

S/Leone Presidency: APC, SLPP claim victory as voters await election results – Daily Trust
S/Leone Presidency: APC, SLPP claim victory as voters await election results
Daily Trust
As Sierra Leoneans are waiting anxiously for the official results of the contentious presidential run-off held last Saturday, March 31, 2018, the two main parties are already claiming victory. Politics in the West African country of over seven million …
