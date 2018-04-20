SA prosecutors to charge ex president Zuma’s son with homicide — Nigeria Today

SA prosecutors to charge ex president Zuma’s son with homicide

South African prosecutors will charge former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane with homicide after a 2014 car crash that left one woman dead, a spokesman said, reversing a previous decision not to do so. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) gave Duduzane Zuma a two-month deadline that expired at the end of March to make representations […]

