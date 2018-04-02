 S.Africa hails Australia 'retraction' on offer to white farmers - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

S.Africa hails Australia ‘retraction’ on offer to white farmers – Citizen

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

S.Africa hails Australia 'retraction' on offer to white farmers
Citizen
The Pretoria government hailed Monday what it said was a decision by Australia to go back on plans to offer fast-track humanitarian visas to “persecuted” white farmers in South Africa. Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton triggered outrage
Australia: Sisulu welcomes Canberra's retraction of 'persecuted' white farmers remarkDaily Maverick
S. Africa welcomes Australia's retraction of land redistribution commentsXinhua
Sisulu welcomes Australia's retraction of visas for farmers commentNews24
Talk of the Town (press release) –eNCA –Townpress South Africa Newspaper (press release)
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.