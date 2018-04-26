 Sacked Kaduna teachers stage peaceful protest over unpaid entitlements — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sacked Kaduna teachers stage peaceful protest over unpaid entitlements

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Some disengaged teachers of Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday staged a peaceful protest demanding payment of their entitlements. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sacked teachers converged at the local government secretariat in Zaria city. Leader of the protesters, Muktar Abdulqadir-Shitu told NAN that they were forced to […]

The post Sacked Kaduna teachers stage peaceful protest over unpaid entitlements appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.