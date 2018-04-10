 SACP calls for 'reconfiguration of alliance' with ANC, Cosatu - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SACP calls for ‘reconfiguration of alliance’ with ANC, Cosatu – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

SACP calls for 'reconfiguration of alliance' with ANC, Cosatu
Independent Online
ANC elections chief Fikile Mbalula, minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, Chris Hani's widow Limpho Hani, minister of Transpor Dr Blade Nzimande and City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, during the 25th anniversary of the late South African
Time to leave Nasrec behind – Fikile MbalulaNews24
SACP wants a say on who is appointed in governmentBusiness Day
S. Africa's SACP wants to "reconfigure" tripartite coalition allianceXinhua
Times LIVE
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.